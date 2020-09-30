Teenager wanted for homicide arrested in Florida

OLNEY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said a teenager wanted in connection to a homicide investigation in Olney, Illinois was arrested in Walton County, Florida on Wednesday.

Troopers said 18-year-old Rick Meador was arrested at the Bass Haven Campground in DeFuniak, FL. He was wanted on a warrant for first degree murder in connection to the death of 19-year-old Kyle Johnson in Olney.

Officers said a 16-year-old Olney girl, who was listed as missing and endangered, was also taken into custody in connection with the homicide investigation.

Authorities were called to the intersection of North Walnut and East Laurel Street in Olney to assist with a homicide investigation. Johnson was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Meador is being held in the Walton County, Florida jail. He is awaiting extradition. The 16-year-old girl was taken into protective custody by the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center.

A woman was previously arrested in connection to Johnson’s murder. Troopers said 33-year-old Tara Haws for first degree murder by accountability.