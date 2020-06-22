Teenager, tried as adult, gets 30-years for murder

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A Central Illinois man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 2015 slaying of an Army veteran who prosecutors say was fatally shot during a dispute over a small amount of drugs.

Larry Broomfield, of Springfield, was sentenced Friday after being convicted of first-degree murder in September by a Sangamon County jury in the January 2015 killing of 21-year old Louis Tuttle.

Broomfield was 16 when Tuttle, a former Lanphier High School football player who served in the U.S. Army, was slain. Broomfield was tried as an adult.

A co-defendant of Broomfield’s is scheduled to stand trial in August.

