Teenager sentenced to seven years for armed robbery

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said a teenager was sentenced to seven years in prison for armed robbery.

In a release, Lacy said in February 2019, Tyrek Watkins (14 years old at the time) went into a Circle K gas station on South Bowman Avenue with another minor–who had a gun– and stole money/cigars from an employee. Lacy said the two then ran away and got into a van driven by another minor, Watkins’ older brother.

Police pursued the minors in a high-speed chase before the van crashed off the side of Lee Road in Danville. The minors tried to run away from officers, but were quickly caught and arrested. The gun and stolen items were found in the van.

Watkins’ case was initially in the juvenile justice system. However, the state’s attorney requested his case, along with the cases against the other minors involved, be transferred to adult criminal court.

In addition to Watkins’ seven year sentence, he was given three years of parole.