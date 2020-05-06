Teenager sentenced for involvement in armed robbery

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County State’s Attorney said a 16-year-old boy was sentenced to 11 years in prison for armed robbery.

In a release, State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Jakari Webb was one of two juveniles who robbed a Circle K on South Bowman Street in February 2019. Webb had a gun and stole money and cigars from an employee. Webb and the other juvenile sped away in a van driven by another minor.

They lead a high-speed chase with police before crashing the van off the side of Lee Road. All three minors ran away from the car and tried to hide, but they were found and arrested. Officers found the gun and stolen goods/cash in the car.

The state’s attorney said no one was hurt in this crime.

Webb’s case was originally in the juvenile justice system. However, Lacy requested it to be transferred to adult criminal court. He will be required to serve three years of parole after his release from the Illinois Department of Corrections.