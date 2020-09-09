Teenager sentenced after hitting woman’s house with car

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager who drove drunk and hit an 87-year-old woman’s home one day after getting his driver’s license will now serve six years in prison.

18-year-old Micaiah Barton was sentenced on Wednesday for aggravated DUI.

The crash happened in the 2000 block of Locust Street in November 2019, killing 87-year-old Mary “Didi” Hinton in her home. A coroner’s jury ruled the death a homicide.

Barton was 17 years old at the time of the crash. He initially ran away from the scene, but later turned himself in to police.