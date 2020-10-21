Teenager sent to hospital after crash; prayer service held at high school

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers said an 18-year-old Effingham High School student was seriously hurt in a crash on Tuesday night.

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office stated the 2-car crash happened on West Evergreen Avenue, 3/4 of a mile east of Nazarene Road.

The sheriff’s office said 18-year-old Tristin Duncan was eastbound on West Evergreen Avenue and lost control of his car going down the hill. He began to spin as he went down the hill and crashed with another car, which had two occupants. Those occupants were Gautamkymar and Himanshu Patel.

Duncan’s car left the road and came to a rest at the bottom of the hill. The other car came to a rest at the edge of the road.

Officers said Duncan was taken to the hospital. He was ticketed for driving too fast for conditions.

Officials said a prayer service was held Wednesday for Duncan at Effingham High School. Students and members of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes were in attendance.

Video Courtesy: Premier Broadcasting and 979 XFM