EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said an Effingham High School student who was seriously injured in a car crash has been released from the hospital.

In a Facebook post on the Dieterich Prayer Page, officials said Tristin Duncan is on his way home from the hospital. This comes after officers stated Duncan was in a 2-car crash October 20th on West Evergreen Avenue, 3/4 of a mile east of Nazarene Road. He was taken to the hospital.