Teenager recovering after crash

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA)–Sports have been a focus for 18-year-old Tristin Duncan, a senior at Effingham High School. However, his mom says for now he’s putting his energy into healing after he was involved in a two car crash. “I just remember saying is he broken? Is he broken?,” said Sloan. Duncan was on West Evergreen Avenue, 3/4 of a mile east of Nazarene Road when police say he lost control of his car going down the hill. He collided with another car that had two people inside. Duncan’s car left the road and came to a rest at the bottom of the hill. He was rushed to the hospital and ticketed for driving too fast for conditions. “I think it was probably the worst feeling I’ve ever had in my life, terrified,” said Sloan.

His car was totaled. “Thankfully, he was not terribly injured. Looking at the vehicle, you would have thought it would have been a lot worse. However, he just had two brain bleeds, TBI, traumatic brain injury, but no broken bones,” said Sloan. The community came together to support. They posted signs in his yard and continue to pray for his recovery. “I don’t think a mom could be more grateful honestly. It’s a beautiful thing to see how many people love him and care for him as much as we do,” said Sloan.

Sloan says she’s hopeful he will get better. “He’s still sort of confused about how it all went down or what happened. As far as healing goes, he sleeps a lot and his head still hurts. He’s got pretty bad headaches,” said Sloan. While Duncan continues to recover, they’re thankful for all the people who are supporting them through a difficult time. “I don’t know how you can feel any other way but just immensely grateful,” said Sloan. The other two people involved in the crash were not hurt.