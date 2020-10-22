Teenager recovering after car crash

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said a teenager is recovering after a Tuesday crash.

In a post through the Dieterich Prayer Page, officials said Tristin Duncan is okay. “he is off his vent and responding to commands. He knows mom, dad, knows his name, birthdate and responds with ‘I love you too’ when we tell him.”

They said he has trauma to his brain and while there were concerns with permanent damage, they are seeing positive signs since he was able to respond to questions. “He has bleeding in two places in his brain, but the brain is an amazing organ and can stop bleeding on its own and will reabsorb what is there.”

This comes after Duncan was in a 2-car crash Tuesday night on West Evergreen Avenue, 3/4 of a mile east of Nazarene Road near Effingham.