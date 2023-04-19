SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The teenager who stabbed a high school student in Springfield has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright confirmed 16-year-old Kamyjah Bias was sentenced Wednesday. She has been sentenced for 30 years for first degree murder, and 10 years for attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Bias stabbed two of her classmates after an altercation outside of Lanphier High School in November 2021. Eighteen-year-old Pierre Scott Jr. died from the stabbing.

She was charged as an adult in April 2021, and convicted in February.

Wright said it’s the maximum allowed sentence, given the fact Bias is a juvenile along with other unique circumstances.

“There is no punishment the Court could impose that would return Pierre Scott to his family or erase the physical and emotional trauma suffered by the other child victim in this case, but we requested and received the maximum sentence permitted by law under the circumstances,” Wright said.

Chaos erupted in the court room after Scott’s mother gave a victim impact statement. After the statement, Bias stood up pounded the table and was quickly restrained. Both Scott’s mother and Bias were escorted from the court room. Bias later returned in shackles, and the sentencing continued.

Lanphier High School now has installed metal detectors since the stabbing.