Teenager pleads guilty to aggravated DUI after crash that killed 87-year-old woman

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager who drove drunk and hit an 87-year-old woman’s home one day after getting his driver’s license is facing up to 12 years in prison.

Micaiah Barton pleaded guilty on July 2 to one count of aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 2 felony that carries between three and 14 years in prison.

Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott said Monday that the state asked that Barton face no more than 12 years for the November 2019 incident.

Barton was driving drunk a day after receiving his driver’s license, a coroner’s inquest revealed. Barton, who was 17-years-old at the time, initially fled the scene, but later turned up and told police he was the driver of the car. The crash happened in the 2000 block of Locust Street, killing 87-year-old Nancy Hinton in her home. A coroner’s jury ruled the death a homicide.

Barton’s sentencing date is currently slated for August 26.