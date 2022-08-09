DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County coroner identified a teenager killed in a shooting Monday night.

In a news release, Coroner Michael Day said 17-year-old Damarion W. Wright was pronounced dead at a Decatur hospital. He died from apparent gunshot trauma, according to Day.

Wright was shot near Sedgwick and South Jasper streets.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Decatur Police are continuing to investigate this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Decatur Police or Macon County Crime Stoppers.