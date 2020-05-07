COVID-19
Teenager killed in crash with semi

News

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said a Virden teenager was killed in a crash on Route 4 Wednesday afternoon.

In a release, they said 18-year-old Colby Rheude was driving a Ford truck southbound on Route 4 near Finney Road. A semi truck was traveling north on the same road when Rheude crossed the center line and hit the semi head-on.

Rheude’s truck rolled over and caught fire in a ditch. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Macoupin Count Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

ISP are continuing to investigate the crash.

