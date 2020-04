EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Some area churches and organizations are adapting to a socially-distant Easter weekend by rearranging events to include social distancing practices to avoid spreading COVID-19.

In Champaign, ChambanaMoms is sponsoring an Easter egg hunt "Social Distancing Style." No actual Easter eggs will be picked up, but the idea is to run a scavenger hunt for eggs that people can spot from a distance, like in their cars or in windows while out for a walk. You can find more about the Champaign-Urbana event here.