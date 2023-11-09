DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that left a teenager hurt Wednesday night.

Officials with the Danville Police Department said that at 5:17 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Hazel and Fairchild Streets for a report of shots being fired in the area. Officers checked the area but found no victims or suspects.

About 40 minutes later, officers were informed that a 16-year-old boy was at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg. Officials said the victim told officers he was walking on Hazel when he saw a black car slow down near him. Someone inside the car fired at the victim, hitting him in the leg.

The victim left the scene and then went to the ER for treatment. He is expected to survive.

Danville Police said there is no further information about a suspect or the car used in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.