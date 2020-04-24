Teenager hurt after being stabbed Friday morning

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after they said a teenager was stabbed around 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

In a release, Officer John Fermon said the 19-year-old male was stabbed while walking on the sidewalk near South East and East Wood Streets. When officers arrived, they found the teenager and began treating him.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Fermon said he is in stable condition.

This crime is under investigation. No arrests have been made. If you know anything about this, call Detective Steve Moreland at (309) 434-2359 or Crime Stoppers.