SADORUS, Ill. (WCIA) — A 17-year-old from Ford County is under arrest after he was accused of stabbing a man in Sadorus late Friday night.

Officials with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said the stabbing happened at a party on East Market Street. Deputies were sent to a home at around 11:30 p.m. and found a 19-year-old with three stab wounds to his lower back. He was taken to the hospital and was treated for his wounds.

His injuries were not considered-life-threatening, officials said.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a physical fight broke out at the party between the 17-year-old and his 15-year-old girlfriend, both from the Paxton area. When the victim intervened and tried to break up the fight, officials said, the 17-year-old stabbed him with a knife.

The 17-year-old was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated domestic battery. He is being held in the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center pending a detention hearing.