MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager who was hit by a car in December will be temporarily moved to a different hospital.

Reilea McCleary, 15, was pulled into traffic by her dog.

Her family said she will be transported to Rankin Jordan Children’s Hospital in St. Louis where she’ll be weaned off a ventilator. They said they will put in a request for her to be transported back to Carle for rehab.