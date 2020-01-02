Teenager facing grooming, child pornography charges

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager accused of sexually abusing a juvenile is now facing charges for grooming and child pornography.

Seth Ryan, 19, was arrested on December 31 for violation of a bail bond.

Ryan was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse in August 2019 with a victim between the ages of 13 and 17. Part of his bond said he wasn’t supposed to have any contact with a juvenile unless he had adult supervision.

Last month, Charleston police said they received a complaint Ryan was sending sexually explicit communications with a juvenile. Then on Thursday, they obtained a search warrant for Ryan’s phone and found dozens of sexually explicit photos of children.

Ryan will be in court on January 6. His bond has been set at $20,000