URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — 17-year-old Kamron Williams of Urbana was arraigned Monday on 8 counts of first-degree murder in relation to the death of 17-year-old Jordan Atwater-Lewis.

On December 29, Urbana Police were dispatched to a house on West Hunter Street at around 8:00 p.m. in response to a report of shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, officers found Atwater-Lewis unresponsive. He was pronounced dead that evening at an area hospital. The cause of death was injuries from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police investigation revealed Atwater-Lewis had a gun with him and had fired two rounds from that weapon. Officers found multiple shell casings in the roadway. They stated that security video collected shows three subjects in the area at the time of the shooting. The investigation also revealed that Atwater-Lewis and his friend who were at the house on W. Hunter Street affiliated themselves with a local gang and were feuding with another group. Williams and co-defendant 18-year-old Andrew Byrd affiliated themselves with that second group. Police said the two groups were communicating with each other on social media, and Williams and Byrd went to Atwater-Lewis’s house on W. Hunter in furtherance of that feud. When they arrived, Atwater-Lewis exited the house and was struck by gunfire. Williams and Byrd and the third subject then ran from the scene and were not located until both turned themselves in to Urbana Police late last week.

Bond for Williams and Byrd has been set at $2 million, and both are set for a preliminary hearing on March 23. If convicted, both face sentences with a minimum period of incarceration of 45 years up to 85 years. Both are charged as adults.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Urbana Police or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers.