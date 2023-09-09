SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 16-year-old is facing charges in Springfield after authorities said he shot a 17-year-old Thursday afternoon.

Springfield Police officials said officers in the area of the Grand Valley Village mobile home park reported around 2:30 p.m. that they heard what sounded like gunshots. Dispatch then received a call of a shooting on Woodlyn Valley Drive.

Responding officers found the teenage victim at the scene with a graze wound to his face. The victim was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital for treatment; they are expected to be ok.

Officials said that it is believed the shooting happened as a result of a physical altercation that occurred just prior to shots being fired. A vehicle and home were also hit by bullets, but no other injuries were reported.

Detectives arrived at the scene to begin an investigation. After collecting evidence, obtaining statements and following up leads, officers located the 16-year-old suspect and arrested him.

The teenager is facing charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm. Additional charges are pending.

Anyone who has further information about the shooting is advised to call Springfield Police at 217-788-8311 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.