Teenager facing charges for two shootings

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager is in custody on charges involving the shooting death of a Decatur man earlier this month.

The 17-year-old was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm for his involvement of the death of Jayson Goodbred at the Decatur Inn on December 5th. Goodbred was taken to the hospital where he later died. Avery Drake, 20, was also arrested that day for the shooting on a charge of obstructing justice.

The teenager was also wanted on another outstanding warrant for attempted murder. Police said he was involved in a shooting on December 16, 2018 on North Water Street near East Stephanie Drive. A teenager was shot during a drive-by, but survived.

His name is not being released.