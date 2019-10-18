Teenager facing charges after shooting

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Police arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting that left another teenager hurt. It happened Thursday in the neighborhood of Autumn Fields Lane.

A 16-year-old is in custody after police said he was involved with shooting Steven Anderson. Anderson was shot in the shoulder, but is expected to be okay. Officers said they didn’t find a gun when they arrested the 16-year-old at their home.

They were taken to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center on preliminary firearm charges.