Teenager faces felony for threat

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WCIA) — A teenager faces a felony charge after reportedly threatening students during a middle school football game. It happened Thursday evening, at Sullivan Middle School.

Police were told a subject attended the game with a firearm. School leaders immediately moved everyone to an alternate location and waited for police to arrive.

The 14-year old boy was located and questioned by police who say he was “very cooperative.” An investigation determined the student told others his father would be coming to the school grounds with a gun.

It was determined the boy did not have a firearm at the game. He’s charged with disorderly conduct, a class B misdemeanor and intimidation, a level 6 felony.