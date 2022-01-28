Teenager charged with murder in Halloween shooting

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign teenager is charged with four counts of first degree murder in an October 31 shooting at an apartment complex.

Seventeen year-old Tony Brock is being charged as an adult due to the serious nature of the alleged crime. He appeared Friday via video from the juvenile jail before Judge Brett Olmstead and learned of a sentence of 45 years to life in prison to be served at 100% if convicted. However, Judge Olmstead informed Brock he would be eligible for parole after 20 years due to his age. Brock asked for four weeks to hire an attorney and address bond. That means bond will remain at $2 million as set by a judge earlier in the arrest warrant. Brock’s aunt was the only observer in court Friday and briefly spoke to the judge, confirming the suspect’s family plans to hire an attorney.

No new details of the alleged crime were released during the brief hearing Friday. Champaign police earlier said at 12:26 a.m. on October 31, 2021, officers responded to Parkland Point Apartments in the 2000 block of West Bradley Avenue. Officers saw vehicles and people on foot fleeing the scene. They then found the victim, 20 year-old Brandon Kelly of Champaign, with multiple gunshot wounds. Officer gave the man aid until an ambulance could get him to the hospital, where he died. Police later learned there was a large gathering in an outdoor common area, and Brock allegedly shot Kelly several times at close range before running away.

On Tuesday of this week, a judge signed off on an arrest warrant for Brock. Two days later, officers found Brock in the 400 block of West Curtis Road in Savoy.