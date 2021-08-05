Teenager charged after running away from police following shots fired incident

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager accused of running away from police this week has been officially charged.

19-year-old Patrick Briggs was one of four people arrested after shots were fired at a house in Rantoul. They tried to run away, but were later arrested on a golf course.

Briggs was charged with various gun crimes and vehicle hijacking, among other charges in court on Thursday.

The Champaign County state’s attorney said it is likely what happened in Rantoul was retaliation to a deadly shooting in Urbana this week. Briggs’ mother, Johanna Cowart-Williams, was killed and his girlfriend was paralyzed.