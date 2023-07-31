DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 17-year-old is under arrest after authorities said he shot another 17-year-old in Danville early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened on East 11th Street around 1 a.m. Deputies with the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department responded and located the victim outside a home with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to an Urbana hospital for treatment, but there is no word on his condition.

Sheriff’s Department officials said that before the morning was over, investigators identified a suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest. The teenager was later arrested in Vigo County, Ind.

The warrant for his arrest charged the teen with aggravated battery with a firearm. His name, and that of the victim, was not released due to their ages.