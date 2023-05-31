SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager is under arrest in Springfield after police officials said they caught him red-handed during a burglary near Knight’s Action Park.

Officials said the burglary happened at 1 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers were alerted by a burglar alarm and arrived there to find three people on the property: 18-year-old Nicholas Grim of Auburn and two juveniles. Police also reported that they were informed by the property owner that a concession stand and its contents had been damaged.

All three of the suspected intruders were arrested. The juveniles were later released to their parents, but Grim, as an adult, was taken to the Sangamon County Jail. He was booked on preliminary charges of burglary, criminal trespass to property, and criminal damage to property. Formal charges from the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office are pending.

Anyone who has information concerning this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.