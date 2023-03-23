EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager is under arrest following multiple overnight car burglaries in Effingham, police officials said.

In a statement on Facebook, officials said that the department received 11 reports of cars being broken into and items being stolen between midnight and 6 a.m. on Thursday. All of the cars were reported to be unlocked and in the area of Clinton, Saint Anthony, Edgar and Franklin Avenues and Mulberry and Cherry Streets.

A victim shared security footage with officers, which enabled them to identify a suspect. Later in the day, while responding to a separate and unrelated call for service, officers saw the suspect nearby and arrested him.

Identified as 19-year-old Joshua Burger of Edgewood, he is charged with 11 counts of burglary to a motor vehicle, six counts of theft and one count each of felony theft and criminal trespass to property. Additional charges are pending as he remains in custody at the Effingham County Jail.

Effingham Police are requesting additional information regarding these or similar crimes. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim, who witnessed suspicious activity or who has security footage of Burger is asked to contact them at 217-347-0774 or Crime Stoppers at 217-347-6583.

Burger is a White male weighing 273 pounds and 5′ 11″ in height. At the time of his arrest, he had brown hair and a full beard and was wearing glasses, a black jacket, a black and white shirt, a tan hat, jeans and brown boots.

People are further advised to remove all valuables from their cars and lock them when not in use. If they observe suspicious activity, they are asked to immediately contact local law enforcement.