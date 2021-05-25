Teenager arrested in Minnesota for Bloomington shooting investigation

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager was arrested in Minnesota Tuesday in connection to the shooting death of a 26-year-old man in Bloomington.

In a news release, officers said three warrants were issued for the arrest of 18-year-old Kentrell Brown. He was wanted in connection to the death of Natwan Nash, who died in March after being shot multiple times.

Officials said Brown was arrested Tuesday while he was already in custody at the Olmsted County Jail in Minnesota for unrelated charges. Extradition information was not immediately available.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is asked to call Bloomington Police.