Teenager arrested in connection to shots fired incidents

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers said they made an arrest in connection to several shots fired incidents.

In a news release, officers stated on Sunday night they responded to several reports of shots fired and Shotspotter alerts in the 1900 block of Cedar, 1100 block of South MLK, Jr. Drive, 500 block of North 12th Street and 1000 block of Reservoir. Police thought these incidents were connected.

After getting additional information from witnesses, officers found a suspect vehicle crashed in the 1100 block of North 11th Street. They saw suspects running away from the car. Officers chased them on foot.

One of the suspects, 18-year-old Larry V. French, was confronted by an officer as he came around the coroner of a building. Police stated French took out a gun from his waistband and pointed it at the officer as he also drew his weapon. The officer ordered French to put down the gun and he complied. He was arrested and taken to the Sangamon County Jail.

Additionally, French was also arrested on a warrant from an August 18 incident. “This was for an unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member. He was also out on bond for retail theft in Macon County.”

French was charged with possession of a firearm by a street gang member, aggravated assault to a police officer and violation of bail bond.