Teenager arrested in connection to shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to a Saturday morning shooting.

Officers said they responded to the 400 block of Edgebrook Drive for a call of shots fired. When they got there, they found multiple shell casings. Later, police said they were notified about a 20-year-old man that arrived by private car at a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was treated and released.

After further investigation, police were able to identify the shooting suspect as the 17-year-old. His name is not being released. On Sunday, the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for him for aggravated battery with a fire arm.

Police Department officials said the teenager was arrested Monday afternoon in the 2100 block of West Springfield Avenue. After a short chase, officers were able to arrest him. They found a gun “in close proximity to the suspect during the arrest.” He was taken to the Champaign Juvenile Detention Center.

Officers are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (217) 351-4545.