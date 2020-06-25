Teenager arrested in connection to shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police arrested an 18-year-old in connection to a shooting that left two teenage boys hurt.

Officials said police arrested Carlos Jones at the intersection of White Street and Country Fair Drive around 1 p.m. on Thursday. They said a gun was found during his arrest. He was taken to the Champaign County Correctional Center.

This comes after two 16-year-old boys were hurt in a Tuesday shooting in an apartment complex parking lot in the 2100 block of West White Street. Both boys received non-life-threatening gunshot wounds on their lower bodies.

Police are still investigating the shooting. If you have any further information, call the Champaign Police Department at (217) 351-4545 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.