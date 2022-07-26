RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign teenager is now facing murder charges in connection to a homicide investigation.

On April 12, Rantoul Police responded to the area of St. Andrews Circle and Willow Pond Road for a report of a possible shooting victim, according to officers in a news release. When they got there, they found 20-year-old Rayvell Lofton dead inside a house.

Monday, U.S. Marshals arrested 18-year-old Quionte Chaney at the Champaign County courthouse. Authorities were able to identify him thanks to information from community members and data from automatic license plate readers.

Officers are continuing to investigate this shooting.