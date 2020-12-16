Teenager arrested in connection to car burglaries

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police arrested a teenager they said was connected to multiple cars being burglarized.

In a news release, Deputy Chief Joshua Stuenkel said they found a car with a broken window around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Canedy Street. “The officers tracked footprints in the snow and discovered the suspect running from another burglarized vehicle in the 600 block of South Walnut Avenue.” Officers caught up with the 17-year-old and he was arrested.

Police said they took approximately 20 burglary reports Wednesday morning. “It is believed the same suspect is responsible for these twenty burglaries and others recently reported in the same area,” said Stuenkel.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Springfield Police at (217) 788-8311 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.