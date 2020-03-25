COVID-19
Teenager arrested for stealing thousands of dollars worth of gift cards

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenage Walmart employee was arrested for stealing thousands of dollars worth of gift cards from his own store.

Officers said 19-year-old Joseph Sloan stole nearly $16,000 worth in gift cards and used at least some of it on a TV and other items from Walmart for him and his family.

He was captured on security video both stealing and activating those gift cards.

The level of theft he is charged with is a Class 2 Felony. He is expected back in court in May. He could face between 3-7 years in prison.

