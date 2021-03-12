Teenager arrested for raping 6-year-old girl in hotel room

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager was arrested Wednesday after Decatur Police said he raped a 6-year-old girl.

Police officials said 19-year-old Dominick Logan-Andrew Rice was arrested for the crime. They stated Rice was a friend to the victim and her family.

Sergeant David Pruitt said investigators were told by the family that it happened in February. Rice is accused of raping the girl in a hotel room. Her parents were asleep in the bed next to them when it happened, according to investigators.

Pruitt said investigators were able to arrest Rice on Wednesday. He was booked into the Macon County Jail on predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13.