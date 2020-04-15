Teenager arrested for murder

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers said they arrested a 16-year-old boy Wednesday morning in connection to the murder of Tearius Pettis.

In a release, officers said they believe the teenager was the only person who shot and killed the 15-year-old boy. Pettis had been riding his bike when he was killed Saturday night on Philo Road near Michigan Avenue in Urbana.

The 16-year-old’s name is not being released because of his age. He was taken to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about this is asked to call them at (217) 384-2320.