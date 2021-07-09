Teenager arrested for Fourth of July shooting

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager is in custody and police are searching for another for the shooting of two children on Fourth of July.

Rantoul police said Teigan Hunt, 18, of Urbana was taken into custody this week. Police found him at his home in the 1800 block of S. Cottage Grove Avenue. He’s facing charges of aggravated battery with a firearm.

He and a 16-year-old are accused of shooting a 15-year-old and 7-year-old in the 400 block of S. Maplewood Drive. They were taken to the hospital for treatment. Three other victims, two 25-year-old men and a 41-year-old man, were grazed in the gunfire.

Witnesses said a black SUV drove by at the time of the shooting and a person inside the vehicle fired the gunshots. Police said the recently installed Flock Safety License Plate Readers helped identify that vehicle, and were able to capture it at several locations throughout the city during that day.

Police said they are still searching for the 16-year-old suspect. His name has not been released.

The shooting is still under investigation.