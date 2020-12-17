Teenager arrested for attempted armed robbery

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Bloomington Police arrested a teenager in connection to an attempted armed robbery.

In a news release, officers said they were dispatched to the 800 block of East Walnut Street around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday for an armed robbery. “It was reported that the suspect attempted to rob a taxi driver by brandishing a pistol, and demanding money.” Police continued to say the attempt failed and the suspect ran away without any cash or property.

Officers found the suspect a short time later inside of a car in the 800 block of East Chestnut Street. Police surrounded the car and after around 25 minutes, 18-year-old Austin Pittman got out of the car. Officers said a BB gun was found during the incident.

Pittman was charged with aggravated robbery- indicate armed with firearm.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to call Bloomington Police at (309) 820-8888.