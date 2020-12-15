Teenager arrested for arson after standoff with police

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager accused of setting fire to his family’s home is now in custody.

Police said 18-year-old Trevor Lewis tried to take his family hostage on December 4; violating a restraining order they had against him.

After a standoff with police, they said he set the house on fire, surrendering 30 minutes later. The house was destroyed and Lewis was taken to the hospital for burns. He was just recently released from the hospital.

He faces arson charges, along with aggravated battery to a police officer charges for a prior offense.