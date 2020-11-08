Teenager arrested during shots fired investigation

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA)— On November 7, 2020 around 1:35 pm, Rantoul Police Officers were called to the 700 block of Willow Pond Road to investigate reports of gunshots being heard. While they were there, officers found evidence that gunshots had been fired and witnesses to the event.

During the investigation, officers stopped a vehicle related to the shots fired call. A handgun, with a defaced serial number, was located inside the stopped vehicle. As a result of this discovery, a 16-year-old juvenile was taken into custody for Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Defacing Identification Marks of Firearms. The juvenile was transported to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.