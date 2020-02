URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said a drunk teenager crashed into a home Wednesday morning.

They said it happened at the intersection of South Race and Washington Streets in Urbana. Police said they found the car abandoned and later found 19-year-old Matthew Griffith a few blocks down.

Officers arrested Griffith and took him to the hospital.



Pictures of damage done after police said a teenager drove a car into an Urbana house.

The homeowners said one of their cats escaped during the crash.

Homeowners are looking for their missing cat, Liam, a Maine Coon, after he ran away Wednesday morning.

They are asking anyone who sees their pet to contact them. You can do so by clicking here.