Teenager accused of involvement in shootings pleads not guilty

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager accused of being involved in two shootings was in court this week.

Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott said Bryant Lowe was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm for his involvement of the death of Jayson Goodbred at the Decatur Inn on December 5th. Scott said Lowe was 17 at the time of the crime, but his case was moved to adult court. He was then charged with involuntary manslaughter. He pleaded not guilty.

In a separate case, Lowe was charged with attempted murder for a shooting on December 16 on North Water Street near East Stephanie Drive . A teenager was shot in a drive-by, but survived. Lowe pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and discharge of a firearm charges.

Lowe is expected back in court on April 6.