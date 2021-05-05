Teenager accused of attempted murder

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Monday after police say he hurt someone during a fight in Hoopeston.

Police records say an altercation took place around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on Parkview Court.

A police blotter states officers were called to the scene after an injury was reported. The teenager had already left before police arrived, the records say.

The minor’s location was later reported to Hoopeston Police. Officers took him into custody around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

He arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated battery, armed violence, aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon, and attempted murder, the records state.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.