CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 16-year-old who police said is a person of interest in recent shootings was arrested for illegally having a gun.

The teenager was arrested near Garden Hills and Hollyhill Drive after they found a sawed-off shotgun at his home.

No charges have been filed against him.

No word which shootings he is a person of interest of, but police said he is not being looked at for the one where Decari Roberts, 10, was shot.