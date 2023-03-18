URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The investigation into an Urbana teenager’s murder has resulted in an arrest, Urbana Police officials said. The suspect, they added, is also a teenager.

Officials said their investigation into the murder of Montrell Emery, 16, led detectives to obtain an arrest warrant for a 14-year-old juvenile from Urbana. They executed that warrant early Saturday morning in the area of Washington Street and MacArthur Drive, just a few blocks away from where Emery was killed.

The teenage suspect was arrested during that police operation. In addition, officers also executed two court-ordered search warrants at the scene of Emery’s murder.

The suspect was booked into the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center, pending further legal proceedings.