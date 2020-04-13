Teenage gun violence still a ‘challenge’

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s been a violent past few days in central Illinois. That includes a teenager who was killed Saturday night and several shots fired calls.

It was still light outside when a 15-year-old was murdered while riding his bike. That’s why city leaders are taking action. Tearius Pettis was killed on S. Philo Road near Michigan Avenue. He was the victim of what Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin says continues to be an issue in our community: youth gun violence. Marlin says this was between two groups of teenagers who have a past of gun violence between them. She says this is a reminder to the community that this is a battle city leaders are still facing.

“Even though our every day routines have just been swept away in the past month, all the underlying issues and challenges that we were dealing with a month ago are still there, and are in some ways a lot worse because of the lack structure, the lack of schools,” said Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin.

Marlin says a lot of teen gun crimes are crimes of opportunitiy. She doesn’t know if that’s the case with Pettis’ death, but she urges all gun owners to be responsible about where they keep their weapons because many times they are stolen from unlocked vehicles.

There are groups available to families going through trauma due to gun violence. Marlin says one of those is the Champaign County Community Coalition. They are still operating throughout the pandemic, although they are not meeting in-person.

There are no arrests or suspect information yet in this case.