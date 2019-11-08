Breaking News
Tentative agreement reached

Teen wins $1,000 4-H scholarship

News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of U of I Extension ACES Administration

ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Macon County 4-H member got state recognition for her efforts.

U of I ACES officials say Jessica Anderson, an A & O Producers Macon County 4-H Club Member, was honored at the Illinois 4-H foundation awards ceremony in October. Anderson has promoted 4-H throughout Macon County through many community service projects. She has also helped with the 4-H STEAM Extravaganza, Memorial Camp, and served as a 4-H Teen Teacher.

Anderson was one of more than 100 4-H members recognized by the Illinois 4-H foundation. 24 were winners in one of five divisions of the State 4-H Award. Each winner chose either a $1,000 scholarship or a trip to the National 4-H Congress in Atlanta.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Upcoming Special Broadcasts

More Upcoming Special Broadcasts

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.