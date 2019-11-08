Teen wins $1,000 4-H scholarship

ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Macon County 4-H member got state recognition for her efforts.

U of I ACES officials say Jessica Anderson, an A & O Producers Macon County 4-H Club Member, was honored at the Illinois 4-H foundation awards ceremony in October. Anderson has promoted 4-H throughout Macon County through many community service projects. She has also helped with the 4-H STEAM Extravaganza, Memorial Camp, and served as a 4-H Teen Teacher.

Anderson was one of more than 100 4-H members recognized by the Illinois 4-H foundation. 24 were winners in one of five divisions of the State 4-H Award. Each winner chose either a $1,000 scholarship or a trip to the National 4-H Congress in Atlanta.