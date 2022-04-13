SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The teenage suspect in a deadly stabbing incident at Lanphier High School has been charged as an adult for the crime, Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright announced Wednesday.

16-year-old Kamyjah Bias was charged with three counts of First Degree Murder, one count of Attempted First Degree Murder, three counts of Aggravated Battery and two counts of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon. She was previously indicted on some those charges in juvenile court.

The charges allege that on Nov. 17, 2021, Bias stabbed two people during an altercation. One of them, 18-year-old Lanphier student Pierre Scott Jr., died from his injuries.

The stabbing resulted in a heightened security presence in the days after and contributed to the decision to permanently install metal detectors at the school.

Under Illinois law, the case was initially filed in juvenile court because Bias was under the age of 16. Wright’s office then filed a petition to transfer the case to adult court, which was granted on Tuesday.

If convicted as an adult, Bias could face between 27 and 90 years in prison.

Bias remains incarcerated in a juvenile detention facility and will not be transferred to the Sangamon County Jail due to her age. Bond was set at $1 million.

Anyone with information about the stabbing incident is asked to call Springfield Police at 217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.